Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - There’s nothing sweeter than that new car smell, right?

Unless that new car the sweet smell is coming from... is free!

Bangor’s Brian and Kaylee Goodie are the winners of Toyota’s “Great Outdoors Giveaway” and a brand new 2022 Toyota 4Runner.

The national contest is a sweepstakes that includes Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s.

Last winter, the pair took a young cousin to the Cabela’s in Scarborough to see their Santa display where there was a chance to enter.

“She told me to enter, so we entered,” explained Brian.

“Oh, it’s definitely my car,” said Kaylee.

We asked - When got the call about the fact that you’d won, what were your thoughts?

“First thought for anything like this, scam,” said Brian. “Took me three four days of emailing calling Cabela’s and Bass Pro, called the headquarters to see if they can confirm it. And, they were able to call a couple days later and confirm it. So, then I had no problem filling out the forms after that.”

They were one of 34,000 entrants in the contest.

Their plans for the SUV, which has a face value of $55K in a normal market... a camping trip later this summer.

