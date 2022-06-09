Auburn woman killed and several others injured after crash in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - One woman was pronounced dead and several others injured Wednesday afternoon, after a multivehicle crash on Lisbon St. and Scribner Blvd.

According to police, Shari Williams, 60, of Auburn, was pronounced dead after Ryan Curran, 37, of Sabattus, was traveling inbound at a high speed on Lisbon St. and collided with Williams’ Volvo.

Williams was stopped at a red traffic light when Curran’s F-250 truck struck her vehicle. Due to heavy impact, William’s car then proceeded to hit another vehicle.

The road remained closed for several hours and has since reopened.

Responders found several passengers that had sustained serious injuries and are in stable condition.

Curran has been arrested and charged with violating probation, but more charges are expected to follow, officials say.

