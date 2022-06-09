329 new COVID cases, 1 additional death

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Another Mainer died with COVID, according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

A resident from York County.

There are also 329 new cases of the virus recorded with the state agency.

Meanwhile, 1,685 new COVID vaccines were given out Wednesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline across the state.

The Maine CDC says 139 people are in the hospital with the virus.

That’s down 14 from Wednesday.

19 people are in critical care.

Five people are on ventilators.

