30th Annual Maine Geriatrics Conference kicks off in Bar Harbor

The conference includes world-renowned speakers, participatory workshops, networking topics,...
The conference includes world-renowned speakers, participatory workshops, networking topics, and special presentations.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The 30th Annual Maine Geriatrics Conference kicked off in Bar Harbor Thursday.

It’s a chance for health practitioners, social service providers, and others with interests in the field of aging to come together to share ideas, ask questions, and develop care strategies affecting older adults in all care settings.

The conference includes world-renowned speakers, workshops, networking topics, and special presentations.

”We are now at that cusp with age-friendly health systems,” said the conference’s planning committee chair Marilyn Gugliucci. “Looking at how to manage delirium, reimagining dementia, where we can really make a difference in older adult health, and this conference is a catalyst for that.”

The conference will finish up Friday.

