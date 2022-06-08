Advertisement

Workers seriously injured in Naples construction site collapse

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - Two people sustained life-threatening injuries after a construction site collapsed in Naples.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office received the call of a building collapse just before one Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say 44-year-old Shane Malloy of West Gardiner was pinned under the roof for several minutes, and was freed while help was on the way.

Another individual, 44-year-old Harold Collins of Vassalboro, was struck by the roof, but was not pinned.

Both were taken to a local hospital.

Officials say it happened at the construction site of The Naples Marina and Captain Jack’s Restaurant, which share the same building.

A crew from Malloy Construction Inc. was working at the time of the accident.

Other crewmembers were involved, but unharmed.

At the time, the roof was being assembled at ground level, approximately six feet in the air.

Workers were both under and on top of the roof when it fell.

Maine OSHA is investigating.

