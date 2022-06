WILTON, Maine (WABI) - A Wilton man has died after a single car crash Wednesday morning.

It happened on Route 2 in Wilton.

Police say 66-year-old Michael Boyd was driving towards East Dixfield when his car rolled over off the road and started smoking.

We’re told no one else was in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

