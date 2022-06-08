Advertisement

Topsham’s Caleb Manuel qualifies for U.S. Open

The U.S. Open runs from June 16-19
By Ben Barr
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPSHAM, Maine (WABI) - Topsham’s Caleb Manuel will be teeing it up in next week’s U.S. Open from The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

The U.S. Open runs from June 16-19
The U.S. Open runs from June 16-19(WABI/Pliable Mktg.)

Manuel has experience playing in front of crowds on the Korn Ferry Tour, but admitted that it’s going to be a much bigger setup in what’s become known as golf’s toughest test.

Manuel said he’s seen professional golfers approach the atmosphere either engaging with the crowd or focusing completely on their round. He described what works for him.

”You kind of have to pick one. You can’t really be in between. I think what worked for me was zoning in and not picturing them around you. After the round you can acknowledge them, but when you’re out there it’s business. That’s what you’ve got to do,” said Manuel.

Manuel also credited his family, friends, and coaches to help him get where he is today.

The U.S. Open runs from June 16-19. Manuel is also scheduled to compete in the Live & Work in Maine Open at Falmouth Country Club the following weekend.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Devin Spencer, 30, of Porter has been the...
Manhunt ends after suspect found in ‘hollowed out’ dresser

Latest News

Brandon "The Cannon" Berry gearing up for championship boxing event
Brandon "The Cannon" Berry gearing up for championship boxing event
Old Orchard Beach’s Kirsten Beverley-Waters running for world record
Old Orchard Beach’s Kirsten Beverley-Waters running for world record
Beverley-Waters is looking to break the most consecutive days running 50 kilometers record
Old Orchard Beach’s Kirsten Beverley-Waters running for world record
Skowhegan Recreation Center hosting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 11
Brandon “The Cannon” Berry gearing up for championship boxing event