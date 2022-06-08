Topsham’s Caleb Manuel qualifies for U.S. Open

TOPSHAM, Maine (WABI) - Topsham’s Caleb Manuel will be teeing it up in next week’s U.S. Open from The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

The U.S. Open runs from June 16-19 (WABI/Pliable Mktg.)

Manuel has experience playing in front of crowds on the Korn Ferry Tour, but admitted that it’s going to be a much bigger setup in what’s become known as golf’s toughest test.

Manuel said he’s seen professional golfers approach the atmosphere either engaging with the crowd or focusing completely on their round. He described what works for him.

”You kind of have to pick one. You can’t really be in between. I think what worked for me was zoning in and not picturing them around you. After the round you can acknowledge them, but when you’re out there it’s business. That’s what you’ve got to do,” said Manuel.

Manuel also credited his family, friends, and coaches to help him get where he is today.

The U.S. Open runs from June 16-19. Manuel is also scheduled to compete in the Live & Work in Maine Open at Falmouth Country Club the following weekend.

