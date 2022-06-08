Advertisement

State pays $395K to settle prison discrimination lawsuit

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WARREN, Maine (AP) — The state is paying $395,000 to a former corrections officer to settle her claims of harassment and discrimination.

Autumn Dinsmore resigned as a corrections officer this month as part of the settlement of her lawsuit filed last year.

There was no admission of wrongdoing by the Maine Department of Corrections.

Dinsmore worked at the Maine State Prison and Bolduc Correctional Facility.

She claimed in her federal lawsuit that she was subjected to harassment based on gender and sexual orientation.

