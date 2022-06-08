Advertisement

Parents charged with neglect leading to death after 2-week-old found not breathing, police say

Taylor Smith (left) and Timothy Wilson were arrested after a 2-week-old child in their care was...
Taylor Smith (left) and Timothy Wilson were arrested after a 2-week-old child in their care was found not breathing by authorities.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Two Indiana parents are in jail after officers were called to help with an infant that wasn’t breathing.

Officers went to a home in Evansville just before 7 a.m. Wednesday for a 2-week-old that was not breathing.

Authorities say Evansville fire crews and AMR were already on scene trying to resuscitate the child.

However, they say they couldn’t get the baby, named Wade, to start breathing again, according to WFIE.

Officers say they found what appeared to be narcotics and paraphernalia in the home.

Detectives spoke with the mother of the infant, Taylor Smith. She told them that she went to sleep with her child around 2 a.m. and woke up with the baby underneath her.

The father, Timothy Wilson, was also at the home. According to a press release, Wilson told detectives that Smith was ordered by the Department of Child Services not to be around the child due to a prior investigation.

Police say Wilson ignored the order “to be a family.”

Officers received a warrant and say they found evidence of narcotic use.

They also say the home had no running water and conditions were unfavorable.

Both Smith and Wilson were arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Devin Spencer, 30, of Porter has been the...
Manhunt ends after suspect found in ‘hollowed out’ dresser

Latest News

Lack of staff leads to swimming lessons cut.
Bangor Parks and Rec cuts swim lessons due to lack of lifeguards
Record prices are making gas a big target for criminals. Police said modified vehicles are...
Thousands of gallons: Thieves using modified trucks to steal from gas stations, police say
A guard tower at the Joint Task Force Guantanamo detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
US accused of stalling on deal to free Guantanamo prisoner
The entertainer already shares seven children with their mothers – including twins born last...
‘The stork is on the way’: Nick Cannon addresses speculation he’s expecting more kids
Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School, describes wiping her friend's blood...
4th grade Uvalde survivor: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’