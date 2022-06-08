Advertisement

Name of Buxton motorcyclist killed in collision with school bus released

By WABI News Desk
Jun. 8, 2022
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Buxton man is dead following a crash involving his motorcycle and a school bus.

It happened at an intersection in Buxton Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say Ann Cuffey, 59, of Gorham was driving the school bus preparing to turn left.

Timothy Hagerman, 55, was struck by the bus and ejected from his motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the school bus was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

There were no children on the bus at the time.

Additional details of the accident are still under investigation.

