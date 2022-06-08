Multiple fires in Drew Plantation, no injuries

DREW PLANTATION, Maine (WABI) - There have been no reported injuries in multiple fires in Drew Plantation on Wednesday.

We spoke to a family member who says a home and a business have been destroyed.

Lee Fire Rescue and the Maine Forest Rangers say the fires at two structures are out but not without help from crews around the region.

Pictures shared on social media show the amount of damage to both the house and the other building.

Right now there is no word on what caused the fire.

We’ll have more info as it becomes available.

