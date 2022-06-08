Morning Rain Tapering To Scattered Showers Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will cross the state today bringing us a cloudy and wet day. The steadiest/heaviest of the rain will fall during the early to mid-morning hours then taper to scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms from late morning through the afternoon. Some breaks of sunshine will be possible this afternoon, mainly south and west of Bangor which will allow those areas to be a bit warmer this afternoon. Overall, most spots will see highs in the low to mid-60s today under cloudy skies. Areas south and west of Bangor will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s with the help of some sunny breaks this afternoon. Rainfall totals for today will average between .25″ to .75″ by late evening. We’ll have a break in the wet weather tonight as the cold front moves to our east. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight and we’ll see some areas of fog too. Lows tonight will drop to the 50s.

More wet weather will move in during the day Thursday as low pressure approaches from the south during the morning and tracks along the coast later in the morning through the afternoon and evening. Rain could be heavy at times Thursday afternoon. The combination of the clouds and rain will make for a cool day Thursday with highs in the 60s. Additional rainfall totals by later Thursday night will range from .5″ to 1″ for most spots with some higher amounts up to 1.5″ possible. Friday looks drier and brighter overall although some scattered showers cannot be ruled out especially across the north as moisture wraps around the departing storm. Temperatures on Friday should be a bit warmer too with highs mainly in the 70s. Saturday looks okay with a good deal of clouds around. A disturbance approaching later in the day could give us a few late day showers otherwise most of Saturday looks dry at this point. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70s.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Rain, heavy at times early this morning tapering to scattered showers mid-morning through the afternoon. A few thunderstorms possible. Breaks of sunshine possible south and west of Bangor this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid-60s for most spots, upper 60s to low 70s south and west of Bangor. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely from late morning through the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. East/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers possible, mainly north. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.