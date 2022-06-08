Advertisement

MDI YMCA hosting Healthy Kids Day

Saturday’s 9-11 a.m. event helps kick off summer camp season
By Ben Barr
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The MDI YMCA is starting its summer camp season early with the return of Healthy Kids Day from a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

Saturday’s 9-11 a.m. event helps kick off summer camp season
Saturday’s 9-11 a.m. event helps kick off summer camp season(WABI)

Saturday’s festivities gives kids a chance to meet their camp counselors before their hunting, fishing, and Camp Cadillac activities start.

The Y’s Maegan Haney said it’s a good starting point for summer programs.

”A lot of kids are excited to have a summer on MDI, in Acadia National Park, and hopefully a relatively normal summer at camp. We’re excited to be able to include the camp counselors this year in our Healthy Kids Day. One of the things the kids have to do to earn their free life jacket is to play a game with a counselor and write down one of the counselor’s names,” said Haney, Director of Marketing & Membership.

There’s no pre-registration required for the free Healthy Kids Day.

Haney added that summer camps are close to capacity.

She also mentioned to bring sneakers plus a swim suit to use the indoor pool at Healthy Kids Day.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions

Latest News

Six Campbell's ATA Black Belt Academy students earn first-degree black belts
Six Campbell's ATA Black Belt Academy students earn first-degree black belts
Passadumkeag’s Jaime Rogers competing in Ms. Health and Fitness contest
Passadumkeag’s Jaime Rogers competing in Ms. Health and Fitness contest
Academy owner Ron Campbell credited the students and their families for keeping the drive and...
Six Campbell’s ATA Black Belt Academy students earn first-degree black belts
Top prize includes Hers Magazine cover story and $20,000
Passadumkeag’s Jaime Rogers competing in Ms. Health and Fitness contest