MDI YMCA hosting Healthy Kids Day

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The MDI YMCA is starting its summer camp season early with the return of Healthy Kids Day from a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

Saturday’s 9-11 a.m. event helps kick off summer camp season (WABI)

Saturday’s festivities gives kids a chance to meet their camp counselors before their hunting, fishing, and Camp Cadillac activities start.

The Y’s Maegan Haney said it’s a good starting point for summer programs.

”A lot of kids are excited to have a summer on MDI, in Acadia National Park, and hopefully a relatively normal summer at camp. We’re excited to be able to include the camp counselors this year in our Healthy Kids Day. One of the things the kids have to do to earn their free life jacket is to play a game with a counselor and write down one of the counselor’s names,” said Haney, Director of Marketing & Membership.

There’s no pre-registration required for the free Healthy Kids Day.

Haney added that summer camps are close to capacity.

She also mentioned to bring sneakers plus a swim suit to use the indoor pool at Healthy Kids Day.

