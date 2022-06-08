Advertisement

Maine’s annual moose lottery is this weekend

(Gray tv)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hopeful hunters will learn their fate in the annual moose lottery this weekend.

Saturday the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife with join the town of Jackman to announce the lottery at 2 p.m. at the town office.

Just over 4,000 permits will be drawn at random out of nearly 70,000 applicants.

Maine’s moose hunt system is designed to maintain a healthy moose population.

The Jackman community will be holding various events for the lottery starting at 10 a.m., including monster truck rides, live music, kids games and a moose calling contest.

If you can’t make the drawing the names will be posted on the Department’s website by 6 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Devin Spencer, 30, of Porter has been the...
Manhunt ends after suspect found in ‘hollowed out’ dresser

Latest News

Wilton man killed in single-vehicle crash
A pedestrian was killed after being hit on Finson Rd. in Bangor Wednesday morning.
Pedestrian killed after being hit on Finson Rd. in Bangor
Down East Family YMCA
Down East Family YMCA announces inclusive program for fall
Storm along the coast
Maine emergency managers remind public to be prepared for hurricane season