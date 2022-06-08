Maine’s annual moose lottery is this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hopeful hunters will learn their fate in the annual moose lottery this weekend.

Saturday the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife with join the town of Jackman to announce the lottery at 2 p.m. at the town office.

Just over 4,000 permits will be drawn at random out of nearly 70,000 applicants.

Maine’s moose hunt system is designed to maintain a healthy moose population.

The Jackman community will be holding various events for the lottery starting at 10 a.m., including monster truck rides, live music, kids games and a moose calling contest.

If you can’t make the drawing the names will be posted on the Department’s website by 6 p.m. Saturday.

