Mainers can now pay driver’s license reinstatement fees online

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Driver’s license reinstatement fees can now be paid online in Maine.

Previously, Mainers had to pay the fees by mail, over the phone, or in person - all of which will still be accepted.

The new technology is part of several modernization efforts in the department of secretary of state.

Shenna Bellows says in 2022 it’s common sense to have this option.

You can access the website here: https://apps1.web.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/bmv/dlrf/start

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.