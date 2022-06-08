Maine offshore wind contract could hike rates, advocate says

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine official who is responsible for representing the interests of utility consumers has voiced concerns that an offshore wind electricity supply contract could add to residents’ power bills.

The developers of the offshore wind research array want Maine to approve a 20-year electricity supply contract.

Backers of the proposal have described it as integral to Maine’s renewable energy goals.

The Portland Press Herald reported on Wednesday that Public Advocate William Harwood said it’s possible the contract could increase bills if the proposed price is far above wholesale market rates.

