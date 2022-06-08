Maine emergency managers remind public to be prepared for hurricane season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the summer storm season approaches, the Maine Emergency Management Agency has a few reminders to keep you and your family safe and prepared.

While Maine doesn’t usually see many hurricanes, they can still have an impact on the state.

Penobscot County Emergency Management Director Bradley Nuding says the first thing you should do is develop an emergency plan with your family and communicate that plan with neighbors or anyone nearby.

He says it’s important to consider pets as part of that plan as well.

Nuding recommends not waiting until the last minute to buy things like generators or air conditioners, especially given recent supply chain issues.

”It would be beneficial for everybody to have some basic supplies on hand, to know the community partners that they have, and that they can reach out to for support and certainly being in touch with their municipal offices and their elected officials to have that communication as well and to know what the plan is there at the local level,” said Nuding,

While these tips are great for Mainers, Nuding says it’s important for people visiting the state to also have a plan should something happen during their stay.

For more information on preparations you can head to ready.gov.

