Hampden couple’s backyard featured in garden magazine

Many people travel the globe to walk through award-winning gardens.

For one Hampden husband-and-wife team, they don’t have to go far at all - it’s just a walk to their own backyard.

“I pretty much live and sleep flowers. That’s what I think about all the time,” Erin Clark, garden artist.

Calling it “garden variety” doesn’t begin to do Erin’s passion project justice. Clark Cottage Gardens, the backyard garden she and her husband Dan started in Fall 2019, has grown into a serene getaway that’s caught the eye of national publications.

“It’s been a really nice, relaxing kind of place for us to be. I do all the planting and Dan, any vision I have, I just mention it to him and he can do it,” Erin said.

That’s how you end up with Erin’s favorite spot: Sweet Pea Cottage.

“This is like the perfect place. I just want to do pretty things. I love it, I could be here for hours and hours and hours,” Erin said.

But it takes a lot of work to keep things in award-winning shape.

“I do weeding, watering, pruning when I get home from work in the evening, and it probably takes about an hour and a half,” Erin said.

There is one secret that Erin will reveal.

“Make sure we have a lot of color throughout the season,” Erin said.

Surrounded by colors, it’s more than just flowers for Erin - it’s a work of art.

“I would call myself a garden artist. Rather than, I’m not a master gardener. I don’t have any formal schooling or anything like that. But I would say basically I’m a garden artist,” Erin said.

An artist that didn’t need to look far for inspiration.

“My mother’s garden has always been gorgeous, and I’ve always looked up to her and her ideas. I would say Mom,” Erin said. “We’ve been really blessed to be able to just relax out here. Sometimes, we don’t even want to leave.”

You can read Garden Gate’s feature on the Clarks in their May-June issue.

And, be on the lookout, there is another feature coming in Cottages and Bungalows magazine.

Of course, you can always view their latest photos and videos on Instagram: @Clark.Cottage.Gardens.

