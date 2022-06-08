Greenville residents weigh massive ski resort renovation proposal

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Land Use Planning Commission hosted a public hearing Tuesday for a massive renovation proposal on Big Moose Mountain near Greenville.

The potential year-round ski resort on the 1,200-acre property would cost more than $113 million.

The previous ski resort has not operated since 2004.

Big Lake Development Company’s proposal includes new ski lifts and ziplines, as well as a hotel, restaurant and event center, plus infrastructure improvements.

Those in support said it will provide jobs and an economic boost to the community, while those against pointed to gaps in available financial information, and questions about environmental issues, such as sewage.

”The benefit of bringing this operation in is the 350 jobs available, with year-round opportunities for people,” said one resident.

“This project will help demonstrate state support for helping revitalize some of our aging and struggling rural communities,” said Steve Levesque, former president of the Moosehead Lake Region Economic Development Corporation.

Cross-examination centered around incomplete information in the project’s financial planning.

“The applicant has not shown adequate financial resources... We hope that the developer will be able to provide the necessary information to allow you to approve the application, but they haven’t to this point.”

The public comment period is open until June 17, with a rebuttal period open through June 24.

The Commission will then make its decision on the permit application.

