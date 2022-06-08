Gov. Mills unveils plan to improve Maine State Parks

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Upgrades are coming to many of Maine’s State Parks - an investment worth $50 million.

“Our parks give so much to all of us so it’s important that we have the resources to be the best stewards that we can be for these important places,” said DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal.

Maine’s parks and historic sites have been growing in popularity.

In 2021 alone, the Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry welcomed more than 3.3 million visitors to Maine’s State Parks.

“Despite this growing popularity, state parks have not seen meaningful investments in more than 15 years,” said Gov. Mills.

While visitation continues to boost Maine’s economy, it is causing some wear and tear on the park system.

On Wednesday, Governor Mills launched a $50 million initiative through her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan to rebuild infrastructure across Maine’s State Parks.

“Our State Parks are treasures that belong in perpetuity to the people of Maine for the enjoyment and benefit of the people of Maine. With this funding, we will undertake the important and long-neglected work of rebuilding our parks as part of our effort to improve the experience they offer and to secure their place as vital economic engines in communities across Maine.”

Mills made her announcement at Camden Hills State Park in Camden - one of the 48 State Parks looking to benefit from this plan.

“The department will improve drainage,” she said. “It will replace and renovate trails to improve ADA access. It will expand electrical hookups and water access in the campground. All of which will make this State Park a better, more enjoyable place to visit.”

“We’re now equipped to tackle maintenance and infrastructure projects that have been deferred in decades in some cases, while improving our parks resilience to climate change impacts and improving visitor accessibility which will all make for a safe and enjoyable experience throughout our park system,” Beal explained.

Maine’s outdoor industry applauds this investment and is hopeful for the future.

“Establishing Maine as a national leader in outdoor recreation will help companies continue to grow. It will help rural communities thrive and will help us attract a younger workforce,” said Jenny Kordick, Executive Director of Maine Outdoor Brands.

“With this funding, we will be better equipped to steward these treasured resources and improve accessibility, while supporting jobs in communities throughout Maine and other economic opportunities that our State Parks provide.”

The money is available now for projects in the works.

The Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan is the Governor’s plan, approved by the Legislature, to invest nearly $1 billion in Federal American Rescue Plan funds to improve the lives of Maine people and families, help businesses, create good-paying jobs, and build an economy poised for future prosperity.

Happening Now: Maine is planning a $50 million campaign to improve its state parks. @GovJanetMills is in Camden today to announce the launch of the investment through her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/eLbtRIV383 — Alyssa Thurlow (@AlyssaJThurlow) June 8, 2022

