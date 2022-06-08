Gov. Mills unveils plan to improve Maine State Parks
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Upgrades are coming to many of Maine’s State Parks - an investment worth $50 million.
“Our parks give so much to all of us so it’s important that we have the resources to be the best stewards that we can be for these important places,” said DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal.
Maine’s parks and historic sites have been growing in popularity.
In 2021 alone, the Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry welcomed more than 3.3 million visitors to Maine’s State Parks.
“Despite this growing popularity, state parks have not seen meaningful investments in more than 15 years,” said Gov. Mills.
While visitation continues to boost Maine’s economy, it is causing some wear and tear on the park system.
On Wednesday, Governor Mills launched a $50 million initiative through her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan to rebuild infrastructure across Maine’s State Parks.
Mills made her announcement at Camden Hills State Park in Camden - one of the 48 State Parks looking to benefit from this plan.
“The department will improve drainage,” she said. “It will replace and renovate trails to improve ADA access. It will expand electrical hookups and water access in the campground. All of which will make this State Park a better, more enjoyable place to visit.”
“We’re now equipped to tackle maintenance and infrastructure projects that have been deferred in decades in some cases, while improving our parks resilience to climate change impacts and improving visitor accessibility which will all make for a safe and enjoyable experience throughout our park system,” Beal explained.
Maine’s outdoor industry applauds this investment and is hopeful for the future.
“Establishing Maine as a national leader in outdoor recreation will help companies continue to grow. It will help rural communities thrive and will help us attract a younger workforce,” said Jenny Kordick, Executive Director of Maine Outdoor Brands.
The money is available now for projects in the works.
The Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan is the Governor’s plan, approved by the Legislature, to invest nearly $1 billion in Federal American Rescue Plan funds to improve the lives of Maine people and families, help businesses, create good-paying jobs, and build an economy poised for future prosperity.
