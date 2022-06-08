Gardiner man accused of stabbing man in Farmingdale

FARMINGDALE, Maine (WABI) - A Gardiner man is being held without bail after a stabbing in Farmingdale.

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Hector Rivera is in custody.

Deputies were called to Maine Avenue for reports of a stabbing around 5p.m. Tuesday.

A 31-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and taken to the hospital.

Deputies say they blocked off an area near the Rail Trail.

They say their K-9 was called in to track Rivera who they say fled the scene.

The K-9 pushed him back to the scene an hour later.

Rivera was apprehended after a brief struggle with the K-9.

He was arrested and taken to the hospital for medical issues.

Rivera is facing multiple charges including assault, drugs, and violating conditions of release.

