Gardiner man accused of stabbing man in Farmingdale
FARMINGDALE, Maine (WABI) - A Gardiner man is being held without bail after a stabbing in Farmingdale.
The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Hector Rivera is in custody.
Deputies were called to Maine Avenue for reports of a stabbing around 5p.m. Tuesday.
A 31-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and taken to the hospital.
Deputies say they blocked off an area near the Rail Trail.
They say their K-9 was called in to track Rivera who they say fled the scene.
The K-9 pushed him back to the scene an hour later.
Rivera was apprehended after a brief struggle with the K-9.
He was arrested and taken to the hospital for medical issues.
Rivera is facing multiple charges including assault, drugs, and violating conditions of release.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.