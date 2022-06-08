Dry Overnight. More Rain Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Showers continue to come to an end as a cold front moves to our east. Skies have been clearing across parts of western Maine giving temperatures a last-minute boost before sunset. The rest of the night will have partial clearing with areas of fog expected to develop especially for Downeast areas. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s with a light and variable wind.

Another healthy dosage of rain will be likely on Thursday. An area of low pressure moving into the northeast by late morning will bring us increasing chances of rain. Models have finally come into agreement with the track of the low. The low will hug the coastline and will bring areas of widespread rain, some of which will be heavy at times. Thursday morning will be dry with areas of fog and some peeks of sunshine. Rain will move into southern and western communities by mid-morning and will spread north & east through the morning and early afternoon. Our region should expect our heaviest rain by midday lasting through midafternoon. Rainfall totals on average will range from 0.5″ to 1.0″ with some spots locally that could see up to 1.50″. As of now, the heaviest rain looks to fall across parts of coastal & western Maine. Highs will be cooler due to the clouds and the rain; temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s. More fog is expected to develop Thursday night into early Friday morning.

The low will lift to our north/northeast on Friday. This will continue to wrap in cloud cover and the potential for showers especially over northern Maine. The closer you get to the coast, the better chance you will have of staying dry and seeing more sunshine. Highs on Friday will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s.

An area of low pressure that looked to bring us showers for the weekend is now pulling farther south. This means the weekend is trending MUCH drier, but there still could be an isolated shower risk. Both Saturday & Sunday will NOT be a washout. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s.

Low pressure will move into the region on Monday. This will continue to bring showers to the region and will stick around through Tuesday. Highs for early next week will be in the 60s and 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some light drizzle along with areas of fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s with a light & variable wind.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with rain arriving by midday and lasting through the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. ESE wind 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: More clouds and showers over northern Maine, brighter & drier south. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Trending drier. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and trending drier. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

