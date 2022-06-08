Advertisement

Down East Family YMCA announces inclusive program for fall

Down East Family YMCA
Down East Family YMCA
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The Down East Family YMCA has announced a program for the fall that will provide an inclusive environment where children with mental and physical disabilities thrive through recreational opportunities and activities.

It’s called the “Blue Lobster” Program, named for program participants who are unique.

Program Coordinator Elizabeth Stanley has a daughter who has autism and came up with the idea after realizing there isn’t a program for kids like hers anywhere in Hancock County.

The Down East Family YMCA will hold three informational sessions in over the next few months for parents that are interested and would like to learn more about the program.

”Kids with disabilities, they want to have friends, they want to make friends, they want to be social. And there’s no avenue for them to be able to make connection with peers like them, or peers in general. I want to see this program not just be a program, but to be their community,” Stanley said.

For more information about the Blue Lobster program, or to volunteer or sponsor the program, visit DEFYMCA.org.

