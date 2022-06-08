Advertisement

Brewer targets June 27 to open pool, supply chain issues could delay

Waiting on pump delivery to open later this month.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Across the river in Brewer, they too are dealing with issues of operating their pool at full capacity.

If they don’t add more lifeguards soon - they won’t be able to open on weekends.

That’s the same as last year.

They will be open Monday through Friday with morning swim lessons and afternoon swim.

Other summer offerings look to be a go.

“Right now I think a lot of people are dragging feet a little bit, trying to figure out where things are going and so forth. We have seen a lot of registrations lately. At the pool we do have some repair items that we do need to take care of. That has been a little bit slower. Hopefully, we are ready to go and can open on the 27th,” said Mike Martin, Brewer Parks and Rec director.

That opening date of June 27 is contingent on a pump for the pool they are waiting to arrive.

Supply chain issues have caused that delivery time to be slowed.

