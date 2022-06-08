Bangor woman publishes ‘Lucy Leaf’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman is proving it’s never too late to start a new chapter in your life.

It was about six years ago that inspiration struck Pam Oertel as she watched leaves swirl around her backyard in Bangor.

“And I’m thinking, there’s gotta be a story there,” said Oertel

Eventually she started writing “Lucy Leaf”, and after some encouragement from her husband, decided to publish.

She teamed up with illustrator Elizabeth Overlock of Brewer and Maine Authors Publishing in Thomaston.

Oertel is originally from Limestone and says keeping everything local was especially important to her.

“I just wanted to make it Maine. I think the reason being is in the past, when big jobs have come up, like construction jobs and things like that, they went to outside-of-Maine companies. I just want to do my little part and stay in Maine,” Oertel said.

“Lucy Leaf” tells the story of a maple leaf and all that happens during her time on the tree between spring and fall.

After a years-long effort, the final version arrived in Oertel’s hands earlier this spring.

“Much more emotional than I thought. I just couldn’t believe it. I mean, I had seen the proof. And yet when the books actually came, and I opened that box, I’m thinking, ‘Wow.’ I teared up – and that’s not me,” Oertel said.

Just like her main character, Oertel has learned a lot on her journey — and has a message for anyone else with a dream.

“It is never too late. And try something new! You don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said.

If you’d like to purchase “Lucy Leaf,” visit: http://indieauthorbooks.com/childrens/lucy-leaf/

To order a signed copy, email Pam directly at pdoretel@yahoo.com.

