Advertisement

Bangor woman publishes ‘Lucy Leaf’

“Lucy Leaf” by Pam Oertel
“Lucy Leaf” by Pam Oertel(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman is proving it’s never too late to start a new chapter in your life.

It was about six years ago that inspiration struck Pam Oertel as she watched leaves swirl around her backyard in Bangor.

“And I’m thinking, there’s gotta be a story there,” said Oertel

Eventually she started writing “Lucy Leaf”, and after some encouragement from her husband, decided to publish.

She teamed up with illustrator Elizabeth Overlock of Brewer and Maine Authors Publishing in Thomaston.

Oertel is originally from Limestone and says keeping everything local was especially important to her.

“I just wanted to make it Maine. I think the reason being is in the past, when big jobs have come up, like construction jobs and things like that, they went to outside-of-Maine companies. I just want to do my little part and stay in Maine,” Oertel said.

“Lucy Leaf” tells the story of a maple leaf and all that happens during her time on the tree between spring and fall.

After a years-long effort, the final version arrived in Oertel’s hands earlier this spring.

“Much more emotional than I thought. I just couldn’t believe it. I mean, I had seen the proof. And yet when the books actually came, and I opened that box, I’m thinking, ‘Wow.’ I teared up – and that’s not me,” Oertel said.

Just like her main character, Oertel has learned a lot on her journey — and has a message for anyone else with a dream.

“It is never too late. And try something new! You don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said.

If you’d like to purchase “Lucy Leaf,” visit: http://indieauthorbooks.com/childrens/lucy-leaf/

To order a signed copy, email Pam directly at pdoretel@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Devin Spencer, 30, of Porter has been the...
Manhunt ends after suspect found in ‘hollowed out’ dresser

Latest News

Lack of staff leads to swimming lessons cut.
Bangor Parks and Rec cuts swim lessons due to lack of lifeguards
Dry Overnight. More Rain Thursday
Clark Cottage Gardens
Hampden couple’s backyard featured in garden magazine
A pedestrian was killed after being hit on Finson Rd. in Bangor Wednesday morning.
Pedestrian killed after being hit on Finson Rd. in Bangor