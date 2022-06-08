Bangor Parks and Rec cuts swim lessons due to lack of lifeguards

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Much like the state parks that are short around a third of the necessary workforce, that worker shortage is already cutting down on your pool time in Bangor.

As we told you about two weeks ago, Bangor Parks and Recreation needs lifeguards.

Since then they’ve added a few more people, but are still far short of being fully staffed.

Normally they have around 25 or 30 lifeguards for their pools.

Right now they have half that amount, and it’s leading to tough choices.

“We are not going to offer swim lessons this year, this year only. There are other organizations locally that offer swim lessons, quality ones and so we’ve decided at this moment, if we back off on that, we are going to focus ourselves on, you know, the hottest part of the day which is general swim 1 to 4:30 and then evening swim which is family swim,” said Debbie Gendreau, Bangor Parks and Rec. assistant director.

She adds that additional cuts to when they are able to be open could be coming if more people don’t come on board soon.

They have about 2 weeks before they open.

