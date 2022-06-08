Advertisement

$50M in improvements slated for Maine’s state parks

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) - Maine is planning a $50 million campaign to make improvements to its state parks.

Democratic Governor Janet Mills says the investment is happening as the state’s 48 state parks and historic sites have experienced record attendance.

Mills and other officials planned to announce the improvement campaign on Wednesday at Camden Hills State Park in Camden.

Mills’ office said the campaign will include infrastructure improvements that allow the parks to accommodate the increased attendance. More than 3.3 million people visited the parks in 2021.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Devin Spencer, 30, of Porter has been the...
Manhunt ends after suspect found in ‘hollowed out’ dresser

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,319 new COVID cases, no additional deaths
Maine's Land Use Planning Commission hosts public hearing renovation proposal on Big Moose...
Greenville residents weigh massive ski resort renovation proposal
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office received the call of a building collapse just before one...
Workers seriously injured in Naples construction site collapse
Shark detection buoy
First in the state: Marine scientists deploy a shark detection buoy off the Maine coastline