$50M in improvements slated for Maine’s state parks

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) - Maine is planning a $50 million campaign to make improvements to its state parks.

Democratic Governor Janet Mills says the investment is happening as the state’s 48 state parks and historic sites have experienced record attendance.

Mills and other officials planned to announce the improvement campaign on Wednesday at Camden Hills State Park in Camden.

Mills’ office said the campaign will include infrastructure improvements that allow the parks to accommodate the increased attendance. More than 3.3 million people visited the parks in 2021.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.