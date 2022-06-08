Advertisement

1,319 new COVID cases, no additional deaths

266,242 total coronavirus cases recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are 1,319 new coronavirus cases recorded with the Maine CDC.

There are no new deaths reported. The total number of COVID related deaths since the pandemic began stands at 2,400.

Meanwhile, 2,189 new COVID vaccines were given out Tuesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline across the state.

The Maine CDC says 153 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down seven from Monday.

21 people are in critical care.

Eight people are on ventilators.

