10th Annual Team Mimi Softball Tournament set for Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s time for the 10th Annual Team Mimi Softball Tournament at Union St. Complex.

Tommy Hosmer founded the event to honor his grandmother who passed away from ovarian cancer.

Since its inception, the tournament has helped raise more than $70,000 for Northern Light Health’s Champion the Cure Challenge.

Hosmer said the softball games are a fun way to show what a community can achieve when it comes together.

“You’re never alone. There’s always somebody who’s got sort of the same story as you. That’s why we’re all here on the day of the tournament to just be there with one another. A lot of people can come around and get behind the idea that this is all for fun. We’re doing it for a great cause,” said Hosmer.

Hosmer added that his friends and family’s support of the event has been wonderful.

He started his fundraising journey with book and bake sales in 2009.

The Team Mimi Tournament starts Saturday at 8 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m.

This year’s event will feature a 50-50 drawing and raffle items including Red Sox tickets, a signed Alex Verdugo baseball, and 100 gallons of oil.

