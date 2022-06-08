Advertisement

10th Annual Team Mimi Softball Tournament set for Saturday

The Team Mimi Tournament starts Saturday at 8 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m.
By Ben Barr
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s time for the 10th Annual Team Mimi Softball Tournament at Union St. Complex.

The Team Mimi Tournament starts Saturday at 8 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m.
The Team Mimi Tournament starts Saturday at 8 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m.(WABI)

Tommy Hosmer founded the event to honor his grandmother who passed away from ovarian cancer.

Since its inception, the tournament has helped raise more than $70,000 for Northern Light Health’s Champion the Cure Challenge.

Hosmer said the softball games are a fun way to show what a community can achieve when it comes together.

“You’re never alone. There’s always somebody who’s got sort of the same story as you. That’s why we’re all here on the day of the tournament to just be there with one another. A lot of people can come around and get behind the idea that this is all for fun. We’re doing it for a great cause,” said Hosmer.

Hosmer added that his friends and family’s support of the event has been wonderful.

He started his fundraising journey with book and bake sales in 2009.

The Team Mimi Tournament starts Saturday at 8 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m.

This year’s event will feature a 50-50 drawing and raffle items including Red Sox tickets, a signed Alex Verdugo baseball, and 100 gallons of oil.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Devin Spencer, 30, of Porter has been the...
Manhunt ends after suspect found in ‘hollowed out’ dresser

Latest News

The U.S. Open runs from June 16-19
Topsham’s Caleb Manuel qualifies for U.S. Open
Brandon "The Cannon" Berry gearing up for championship boxing event
Brandon "The Cannon" Berry gearing up for championship boxing event
Old Orchard Beach’s Kirsten Beverley-Waters running for world record
Old Orchard Beach’s Kirsten Beverley-Waters running for world record
Beverley-Waters is looking to break the most consecutive days running 50 kilometers record
Old Orchard Beach’s Kirsten Beverley-Waters running for world record