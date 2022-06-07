Rain Late Tonight Through Wednesday Morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is now slipping to our east and a warm front has crossed the region. Clouds will begin to increase during the first half of the night ahead of a cold front that will bring us the chance for rain beginning after midnight. Lows this evening will stay in the 50s.

Areas of rain will be possible Wednesday morning as a cold front crosses the state. Some of this rain will be heavy at times especially along, south & east of I-95 and could bring impacts during the morning commute. The heaviest rain will clear to our east by about midday leading to a slightly drier afternoon. There still will be the potential for scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms, but the precipitation will not be as heavy as what it was during the morning. Rainfall totals will range anywhere from about 0.25″ to upwards of 1″ with the highest amounts along the coast and over western Maine. Parts of western Maine will have some clearing during the afternoon, this will result in warmer afternoon highs reaching into the low 70s. Central & eastern Maine will keep the clouds for much of the day and will have cooler highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy at times as a southerly wind will gust up to 25 mph. Conditions will dry up Wednesday night into the first half of Thursday.

Periods of moderate and even heavy rain will be possible Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals will average anywhere from 0.25" to up to 1.0". Highest amounts over coastal and western Maine. (WABI)

An area of low pressure will move over the Mid Atlantic Wednesday evening. This low will head in our direction on Thursday and will bring the potential for either showers or widespread steady rain. Uncertainty still exists with the exact track of the low which will determine whether or not we will see showers or steady rain. As of now it does appear that no matter the track of the low, the heaviest rain will fall south & east of I-95. Highs on Thursday will stay mostly in the 70s.

The low will lift to our north/northeast on Friday. This will continue to wrap in cloud cover and the potential for showers especially over northern Maine. The closer to the coast you get, the better chance you will have of staying dry and seeing more sunshine. Highs on Friday will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s.

The chance for showers will stick around into the weekend. It does look like a secondary low will try to bring us showers beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting into Sunday morning. The low now appears to be taking a more southerly track which will result in light showers. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with areas of rain arriving after midnight. Lows in the 50s with a southerly wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain during the morning and will be heavy at times. Drying up for the afternoon with scattered showers and some clearing over western Maine. Highs range from the upper 50s and low 60s east to the low 70s west. Southerly wind 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with the potential for rain. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY: More clouds and showers over northern Maine, brighter & drier south. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with the potential for afternoon showers. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers, especially in the morning. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

