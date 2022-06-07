Motorcyclist killed following collision with school bus in Buxton

BUXTON, Maine (WMTW) - One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and a school bus.

Officials say the crash happened around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday on Narragansett Trail at River Road.

Authorities say the driver of the motorcycle, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead when they arrived.

The driver of the school bus was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

According to authorities, there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

The roadway was closed for hours, but reopened just after 6:00 p.m. Officials continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

