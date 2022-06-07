Advertisement

Maine toddler revived from apparent overdose, mother charged

A little boy was found lifeless in Lewiston, but was revived using Narcan
Khadija Aden
Khadija Aden
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 7, 2022
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - A 1 1/2-year-old boy is recovering after an apparent drug overdose in Lewiston.

Police were called to a home on Knox Street at about 9:45 Sunday night where they say they found the child “lifeless.” While officers started to try to revive the boy, a witness said he may have ingested heroin, fentanyl or another drug. Officers then administered Narcan and the child began to regain consciousness.

The boy was taken to Central Maine Medical Center where he was still being treated Tuesday morning, but police said he was expected to recover.

The boy’s mother, Khadija Aden, 20, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and violating the conditions of release.

The case was also being investigated by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

