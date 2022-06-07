Maine average gas price hits $5 per gallon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices are continuing to set records in the state with the average price now at $5 per gallon on Tuesday.

That’s up about three cents just in the last 24 hours.

The state average is higher than the national average of $4.92.

A year ago gas was averaging $3.04 per gallon in Maine.

Right now, diesel is siting at $6.19 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.