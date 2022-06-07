Maine average gas price hits $5 per gallon
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices are continuing to set records in the state with the average price now at $5 per gallon on Tuesday.
That’s up about three cents just in the last 24 hours.
The state average is higher than the national average of $4.92.
A year ago gas was averaging $3.04 per gallon in Maine.
Right now, diesel is siting at $6.19 per gallon.
