Maine average gas price hits $5 per gallon

Gas prices
Gas prices(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices are continuing to set records in the state with the average price now at $5 per gallon on Tuesday.

That’s up about three cents just in the last 24 hours.

The state average is higher than the national average of $4.92.

A year ago gas was averaging $3.04 per gallon in Maine.

Right now, diesel is siting at $6.19 per gallon.

