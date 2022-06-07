Key Bank employees volunteer for Neighbors Make a Difference Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More than 165 Key Bank employees volunteered across the state for the 31st annual Neighbors Make a Difference Day.

The day of service is a company-wide event.

The bank closed all of its branches early to volunteer in the community Tuesday afternoon.

The Holden branch was hard at work at Sarah’s House in Holden.

They took care of landscaping and moving furniture around the house.

For this group of volunteers, Sarah’s House is making a difference in their lives.

”It’s really close to home this year because one of our team members was recently diagnosed with cancer. So it was a no brainer for us to come out here and volunteer,” said Samantha Mulheron, branch manager.

“It’s been amazing the amount of support that I’ve gotten. I didn’t expect it. So yeah, it’s been literally, I’m lost for words when I think about it,” Amber Davis, volunteer.

For more information on how you can lend a hand at Sarah’s House, send an email to: susan.f@sarahshouse.com.

