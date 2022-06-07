Advertisement

Hearing for proposed year-round ski resort in Piscataquis County

A public hearing on a proposed year-round ski resort in Piscataquis County is set to get...
A public hearing on a proposed year-round ski resort in Piscataquis County is set to get underway Tuesday night.(Friends of the Mountain)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A public hearing on a proposed year-round ski resort in Piscataquis County is set to get underway Tuesday night.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at The Bartley Family’s Event Center in Greenville.

There’s a virtual viewing option as well, which you can access here.

Mainers will have the chance to weigh in and ask questions about the proposed redevelopment project at Big Moose Mountain in Big Moose Township.

After the hearing and public comment period, the Maine Land Use Planning Commission will issue a decision on the permit application.

Former Moosehead Lake Region Economic Development Corporation President Steve Levesque plans on speaking Tuesday night.

He says a past study showed a majority of the community wanted to see the mountain redeveloped.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Devin Spencer, 30, of Porter has been the...
Manhunt ends after suspect found in ‘hollowed out’ dresser

Latest News

Bucksport Pride's banner was vandalized on Monday
Bucksport Pride banner vandalized
Developer paid $975,000 for 27 Exchange Street. Plans to renovate.
Renovation plans for recently purchased Bangor building means majority of current tenants must exit
Tammy Michaels
Bangor woman living with ALS returns home after 89 days in hospital
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet: Travel insurance could help if COVID impacts your trip