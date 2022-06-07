Hearing for proposed year-round ski resort in Piscataquis County

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A public hearing on a proposed year-round ski resort in Piscataquis County is set to get underway Tuesday night.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at The Bartley Family’s Event Center in Greenville.

There’s a virtual viewing option as well, which you can access here.

Mainers will have the chance to weigh in and ask questions about the proposed redevelopment project at Big Moose Mountain in Big Moose Township.

After the hearing and public comment period, the Maine Land Use Planning Commission will issue a decision on the permit application.

Former Moosehead Lake Region Economic Development Corporation President Steve Levesque plans on speaking Tuesday night.

He says a past study showed a majority of the community wanted to see the mountain redeveloped.

