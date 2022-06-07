Dirigo Reads expands program to more than 1,000 new students

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Over 1,000 more students will have better access to books thanks to the work of program.

Dirigo Reads aims to put a new book in the hands of every first grader in Maine each month in 2025.

The addition of 36 new schools brings the total number of schools using the program to 87.

Since its creation Dirigo Reads has put more than 27,000 new books in the hands of Maine youth.

“It’s really important because no matter what they do later in life it sort of starts with that foundation of reading. Whether that’s a STEM education, trade school or something else maybe creative it starts with that foundation of reading,” said Dan Cashman the co-founder of Dirigo Reads.

The program says that this following school year the program will be handing out books to just under 25% of first graders in Maine.

