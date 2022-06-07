Advertisement

Dirigo Reads expands program to more than 1,000 new students

Books
Books(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Over 1,000 more students will have better access to books thanks to the work of program.

Dirigo Reads aims to put a new book in the hands of every first grader in Maine each month in 2025.

The addition of 36 new schools brings the total number of schools using the program to 87.

Since its creation Dirigo Reads has put more than 27,000 new books in the hands of Maine youth.

“It’s really important because no matter what they do later in life it sort of starts with that foundation of reading. Whether that’s a STEM education, trade school or something else maybe creative it starts with that foundation of reading,” said Dan Cashman the co-founder of Dirigo Reads.

The program says that this following school year the program will be handing out books to just under 25% of first graders in Maine.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Devin Spencer, 30, of Porter has been the...
Manhunt ends after suspect found in ‘hollowed out’ dresser

Latest News

Rain Chances Increasing
Gabby Ketchen and her lemonade stand.
Bangor firefighters drop by 4-year-old’s lemonade stand
Bangor ballot drop box
Absentee ballot request deadline June 9th
Maine Ocean
Conference about Maine, NH beaches back after 3-year hiatus