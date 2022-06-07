Advertisement

Deadly crash involving motorcycle, school bus closes roadway in Buxton

(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUXTON, Maine (WMTW) - An intersection is closed after a deadly crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle in Buxton on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the crash happened around 2:50 p.m. on Narragansett Trail at River Road.

Authorities say the driver of the motorcycle, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead when they arrived.

The driver of the school bus was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. According to authorities, there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

The roadway may be closed for the next few hours. Drivers should expect delays. Officials provided few additional details.

