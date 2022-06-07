Conference about Maine, NH beaches back after 3-year hiatus

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine (AP) — A conference about the health of the Maine and New Hampshire coasts is coming back after a three-year hiatus.

The 13th biennial Beaches Conference is scheduled to take place on June 10 at Berwick Academy in Maine.

The conference is intended to bring together scientists, students, regulators and many others to brainstorm about the future of the region’s beaches.

Officials with University of Maine say the conference themes this year include tourism, coastal management and community resilience in the era of climate change.

