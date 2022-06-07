Advertisement

Bucksport Pride banner vandalized

Bucksport Pride's banner was vandalized on Monday
Bucksport Pride's banner was vandalized on Monday(Bucksport Pride)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Bucksport Pride is asking for support after its banner was vandalized on Monday.

The banner, which displayed upcoming events and progress flags, was slashed in half.

Bucksport Pride thanked the town’s police department, saying the person who vandalized the banner was found, and admitted to the act.

While a new banner is developed, Bucksport Pride is asking for support in the form of decorating, flying a pride flag or by sharing on social media.

The organization thanked the community for its acceptance.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Devin Spencer, 30, of Porter has been the...
Manhunt ends after suspect found in ‘hollowed out’ dresser

Latest News

Developer paid $975,000 for 27 Exchange Street. Plans to renovate.
Renovation plans for recently purchased Bangor building means majority of current tenants must exit
Tammy Michaels
Bangor woman living with ALS returns home after 89 days in hospital
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet: Travel insurance could help if COVID impacts your trip
A public hearing on a proposed year-round ski resort in Piscataquis County is set to get...
Hearing for proposed year-round ski resort in Piscataquis County