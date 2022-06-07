Bucksport Pride banner vandalized

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Bucksport Pride is asking for support after its banner was vandalized on Monday.

The banner, which displayed upcoming events and progress flags, was slashed in half.

Bucksport Pride thanked the town’s police department, saying the person who vandalized the banner was found, and admitted to the act.

While a new banner is developed, Bucksport Pride is asking for support in the form of decorating, flying a pride flag or by sharing on social media.

The organization thanked the community for its acceptance.

