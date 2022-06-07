Advertisement

Bangor woman living with ALS returns home after 89 days in hospital

Tammy Michaels
Tammy Michaels(Northern Light EMMC)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s always good to be home, especially after being away for a long time.

Imagine being in the hospital and being able to go home but you can’t; not because you haven’t been cleared to leave but because of the lack of nurses and caregivers to help you when you get there.

Tammy Michaels, 46, of Bangor hasn’t been home in three months after undergoing a major surgery to help her breathing.

We’ve been following her journey with ALS.

It’s been a struggle for her and her husband, David Michaels, to find a home-healthcare team to get trained to take care of Tammy around the clock.

But, last week they were able to get them ready for Tammy to come home.

Tuesday, 89 days after she went in for her surgery, she was cheered on as her and David said their goodbyes and headed home.

”Wow, there were so many nurses and doctors to send me away,” said Tammy.

“She’s just, you know, an inspiration to a lot of people. But, you know, she’s she’s my best friend. She’s my wife, but she’s an inspiration to me, and she’s just so strong,” said David.

Tammy’s best friend and daughter were also there for her homecoming.

They spent the morning planting her favorites, sunflowers, outside of her window.

She says she’s excited to see her family, friends and her pets, including her dog, Emma, who was also excited to see her home.

