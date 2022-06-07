Advertisement

Bangor police issue Silver Alert for Norridgewock man

Graham Lacher
Graham Lacher(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 37-year-old Graham Lacher of Norridgewock.

He was last seen Monday around 4:40 p.m. leaving Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center wearing a gray jacket, gray/green Carhart pants and an orange knit hat.

Lacher has mental illness and is avoidant of people.

K9 unit were able to trace Lacher to Eastern Maine Community College.

He is 5′11, 265 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

