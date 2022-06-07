Another Nice Day Today, Wet & Cool Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our east today giving us another nice day. As it slides to our east, it will shift our wind around to a more southerly direction which will usher some warmer air into the region. Highs will reach the mid-70s for most interior locales today while coastal areas stay in the 60s to near 70° due to the wind off the ocean. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this morning with more high clouds moving in ahead of an approaching cold front as the day progresses. Clouds will continue to increase tonight followed by rain developing from west to east late tonight. Overnight lows will drop to the 50s to near 60°.

A cold front will cross the state during the day Wednesday bringing us a cloudy and wet day. Numerous showers expected during the morning then becoming more scattered during the afternoon. Rainfall totals look to average between .25″ to .75″ by late evening. The combination of the clouds and showers will make for a much cooler day with highs in the 60s Wednesday. It looks like we’ll have a break in the wet weather Wednesday night as the cold front moves to our east. More wet weather will move in during the day Thursday as low pressure approaches from the south. The track of the low will determine if the rain on Thursday is lighter and more showery in nature or if it is a widespread steady and possibly heavy rainfall. There is still some uncertainty with the track right now so stay tuned as we get closer. At the very least, expect some showers Thursday. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 60s to near 70°. Friday looks drier and brighter overall although some scattered showers cannot be ruled out especially across the north as moisture wraps around the departing storm. Temperatures on Friday should be a bit warmer too with highs mainly in the 70s. Low pressure could bring us more wet weather later Saturday into Sunday.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s inland, 60s along the coast. Light wind will become south/southeast 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Showers developing late. Lows in the 50s. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers during the morning then scattered showers during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the 60s to around 70°.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers possible, mainly north. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

