Absentee ballot request deadline June 9th

Bangor ballot drop box
Bangor ballot drop box(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking to cast an absentee ballot for the City of Bangor Primary and Special Municipal Election you better act fast.

The deadline to request the ballot is Thursday June 9th with the election being held on Tuesday June 14th.

Polls will be open that day from 7 AM to 8 PM and proof of identity and residency is required.

The City of Bangor says that even though this isn’t November it’s still important to vote for who you want to represent you.

“It’s very important for Bangor we have a city council seat that is open. So it’s very important for people to elect the person they want to represent them. The primary is for anyone enrolled in the Democratic or Republican Party to select their candidate for November,” said Bangor City Clerk Lisa Goodwin.

The polling location is the Cross Insurance Center and voters should enter the Southwest Entrance off Buck Street.

