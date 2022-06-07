18 more Mainers died with COVID, 557 new cases

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 18 more Mainers died with COVID according to the latest information from the Maine CDC. Thirteen of the 18 additional COVID-related deaths included were identified by vital records review, according to a spokesman for the Maine CDC.

There are also 557 newly recorded cases of the virus since Saturday.

Meanwhile, 1,486 new coronavirus vaccines were given out Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline across the state .

The Maine CDC says 160 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down nine from Sunday.

20 people are in critical care.

Seven people are on ventilators.

