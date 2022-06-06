Advertisement

Two family dogs attack, kill 70-year-old woman, sheriff says

The Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division captured the dogs and took them to an animal housing facility.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A 70-year-old woman was killed by two family dogs in Tennessee, according to police.

Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals said officers responded to a residence on Olympic View Court in Seymour on June 3. Upon arrival, they found a woman dead with “numerous” dog bites. She was identified as Debbie Boyd, according to police.

Two large Rottweiler dogs were found in the fenced-in yard of the home, secured by family members prior to the officers’ arrival, officials said.

“It was determined that the dogs were in the home with the victim at the time of the attack along with a small child, who was uninjured,” Seals stated.

The Animal Control Division captured the dogs and took them to an animal housing facility. Sheriff Seals said the animals would remain at the facility until the investigation concludes.

Boyd was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville for an autopsy.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to officials.

