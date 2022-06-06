Advertisement

Tri for a Cure nears $20M raised for cancer research as event heads into 15th year

Tri for a Cure
Tri for a Cure(WMTW)
By WMTW
Jun. 6, 2022
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Tri for a Cure is just over a month away.

The all-women’s triathlon is heading into its 15th year and closing in on $20 million raised over the years for cancer research.

Maine Cancer Foundation’s event manager Allison Richards spoke about the event.

The race kicks off at 8 a.m. July 10, with opening ceremonies beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Looking for more information on the 2022 Tri for a Cure including how to donate? Click here.

