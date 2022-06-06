Sunshine & Seasonable Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the region today giving us a beautiful start to the work week. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies today with temperatures topping off in the upper 60s to low 70s. Clouds are a bit more prevalent across the north this morning but are expected to thin out and give way to more sunshine as the day progresses. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping to the mid-40s to low 50s.

High pressure will slide to our east Tuesday giving us another nice day. As it slides to our east, it will shift our wind around to a more southerly direction which will usher some warmer air into the region. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday with highs reaching the low to mid-70s inland. Coastal areas will be cooler with the wind off the water keeping high temperatures in the 60s.

Wet weather returns to our forecast as we head into Tuesday night and Wednesday. A cold front approaching the area Tuesday night will then cross the state during the day Wednesday. This will bring us cloudy skies and numerous showers Wednesday. Temperatures on Wednesday will be cooler due to the clouds and showers with highs staying in the 60s. It looks like we’ll have a break in the wet weather Wednesday night as the cold front moves to our east. More wet weather will move in during the day Thursday as low pressure approaches from the south. The track of the low will determine if the rain on Thursday is lighter and more showery in nature or if it is a widespread steady and possibly heavy rainfall. There is still some uncertainty with the track right now so stay tuned as we get closer. At the very least, expect numerous showers Thursday. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 60s to low 70s. Friday looks drier and brighter overall although some scattered showers cannot be ruled out especially across the north as moisture wraps around the departing storm. Temperatures on Friday should be a bit warmer too with highs mainly in the 70s.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 66°-75°. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 44°-52°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s inland, 60s along the coast. Light wind will become south/southeast 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Highs in the 60s.

Thursday: Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers possible, mainly north. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

