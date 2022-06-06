Special election being held for Maine State Senate District 7 for vacant Hancock County seat

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A special election is slated for June 14 in Maine State Senate District 7 to fill that vacant Hancock County seat.

Louis Luchini resigned from the Maine Legislature last February to take an advocacy position in the US Small business Administration.

Ben Meikeljohn , Brian Langley, and Nicole Grohowski are all on the ballot for the election.

”Having the seat full really allows for the best, efficient use of the services that are provided by those agencies. Having a seat not be vacant and be occupied is, I think, very important,’ said Toni Dyer, Ellsworth city clerk.

This is the last week to request absentee ballots for the special election, and absentee ballots have to be in by the time the polls close on June 14.

For more information, visit ellsworthmaine.gov.

