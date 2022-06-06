Rockland man killed in carport collapse

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - We’re learning more about the events surrounding a horrible accident on Crescent Street in Rockland over the weekend.

A man has died after a garage collapsed on him in what appears to be a demolition project gone terribly wrong.

“A report of a building that had collapsed on top of an individual. At the time of our information the patient was still alive and talking and requesting help,” said Rockland Fire Chief Chris Whytock.

Kendall Ross, 37, of Rockland died Saturday after this carport collapsed on him.

“It was some demo work being done to remove that structure from the house, and from what we were told, there was one gentleman that was cutting some supports to release it from the house and for whatever reason, there was somebody underneath it that wasn’t able to make it out before it collapsed,” said Whytock. “We arrived on scene and found what was reported, a male underneath the garage structure. He was no longer talking to us at that point.”

Whytock continued, “We used our airbag lift system, and it really just went straight to work trying to stabilize what we could and also retrieve the victim.”

“Man on the roof with no helmet, no harness, no protective gear with a chainsaw. And there’s that white line that you see drawn. They were severing the carport from the house,” said Beth Berry, neighbor.

Berry lives across the street from where the work was being done.

“They worked at such a dizzying pace. It was like they really earned every penny. They worked really hard those guys, and too hard,” said Berry. “Six shingles down, and I said, be careful up there. And then I went to church and Cindy called. She said get home quick. By that time, the entire street, you couldn’t get to my driveway. It was every fire truck and ambulance was right here, and there were police cars. And it’s just terribly tragic.”

Kendall Ross leaves behind a fiancé, Mandy, and their five children.

Family-friend Rebekah Lane is trying to help.

“Such a devastating and immediate loss with no way to prep and how that’s leaving her and her five kids now struggling to figure out what they’re going to do not just in the future, not in just the long run, but day to day. He was the sole breadwinner for their family, and she doesn’t know how she’s going to pay for anything at this point moving forward because of the fact that that was the role he played, and he was gone so quickly,” said Lane.

“We work hard to do everything as safe as we can. And that’s, you know, from from our businesses to our home life and in every aspect in between, and, you know, when you’re not in a hurry, it’s the time that it takes to take a step back and look things over and decide if this is the safest and best means to make something happen. I think is something we all need to do, and we’re all guilty of it. Just unfortunately, this turned out horribly tragic,” said Whytock.

GoFundMe and Meal Train pages have been set up for the family.

Veteran Builders was doing the work.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

