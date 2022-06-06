Presque Isle Police locate wanted, armed and dangerous man

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Presque Isle Police have found a wanted man considered armed and dangerous.

Officials tell us they found 25-year-old Jacob Poitraw of Presque Isle around 7:00 Sunday night.

Poitraw was wanted for questioning involving an incident with a firearm.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

