Presque Isle Police locate wanted, armed and dangerous man

Presque Isle Police
Presque Isle Police(Station)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Presque Isle Police have found a wanted man considered armed and dangerous.

Officials tell us they found 25-year-old Jacob Poitraw of Presque Isle around 7:00 Sunday night.

Poitraw was wanted for questioning involving an incident with a firearm.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

